2018 Ducati XDiavel S

11,500 KM

Details Description


Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838



Location

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

11,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542746
  • Stock #: dfgr99
  • VIN: zdm13bkw730008471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # dfgr99
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2081 XDiavel 1260 Just traded in fully serviced by us and new brand new tires. Glossy Black Machine finished Premium Wheels

All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and leasing possible. Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparels (Ducati Performance). peninsulaimportsducati.com https://peninsula-imports-ducati.myshopify.com/ https://www.ebay.ca/str/motofreccia?_trksid=p2047675.l2563

 

