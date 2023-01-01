$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2018 Ducati XDiavel S
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9542746
- Stock #: dfgr99
- VIN: zdm13bkw730008471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # dfgr99
- Mileage 11,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2081 XDiavel 1260 Just traded in fully serviced by us and new brand new tires. Glossy Black Machine finished Premium Wheels
All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and leasing possible. Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparels (Ducati Performance). peninsulaimportsducati.com https://peninsula-imports-ducati.myshopify.com/ https://www.ebay.ca/str/motofreccia?_trksid=p2047675.l2563
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.