$19,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Rio5
LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM
2018 Kia Rio5
LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,316 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Air conditioning ? Cloth seats ? 6-way adjustable driver seat ? Driver seat height adjuster ? Heated front seats ? Heated steering wheel ? Leather steering wheel ? Leather shift knob ?5? Display Audio w/ rear-view camera ?Bluetooth hands-free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ?Sirius XM Satellite Radio ?4 speakers ?AUX & USB input ports 15? Steel wheels (with covers) ?185/65R15 tires ?Power
heated sideview mirrors ?Body-coloured sideview mirrors ?Black door handles ?Variable intermittent windshield wipers ?Rear wiper and washer ?Rear window defroster MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Rio5-2018-id10565794.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lockwood Kia
Lockwood Kia
Call Dealer
905-847-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-1511