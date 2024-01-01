Menu
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Air conditioning ? Cloth seats ? 6-way adjustable driver seat ? Driver seat height adjuster ? Heated front seats ? Heated steering wheel ? Leather steering wheel ? Leather shift knob ?5? Display Audio w/ rear-view camera ?Bluetooth hands-free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ?Sirius XM Satellite Radio ?4 speakers ?AUX & USB input ports 15? Steel wheels (with covers) ?185/65R15 tires ?Power heated sideview mirrors ?Body-coloured sideview mirrors ?Black door handles ?Variable intermittent windshield wipers ?Rear wiper and washer ?Rear window defroster MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120 000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2 000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)

2018 Kia Rio5

5,316 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Rio5

LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM

2018 Kia Rio5

LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

5,316KM
Used
VIN 3KPA25AB4JE024970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,316 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Air conditioning ? Cloth seats ? 6-way adjustable driver seat ? Driver seat height adjuster ? Heated front seats ? Heated steering wheel ? Leather steering wheel ? Leather shift knob ?5? Display Audio w/ rear-view camera ?Bluetooth hands-free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ?Sirius XM Satellite Radio ?4 speakers ?AUX & USB input ports 15? Steel wheels (with covers) ?185/65R15 tires ?Power


heated sideview mirrors ?Body-coloured sideview mirrors ?Black door handles ?Variable intermittent windshield wipers ?Rear wiper and washer ?Rear window defroster MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Rio5-2018-id10565794.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2018 Kia Rio5