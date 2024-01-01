Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

84,445 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,445KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1V78JM248109

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6746
  • Mileage 84,445 KM

NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT

A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,

  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,

  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,

  $39 ACTIVATION FEE

***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***

Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2018 Mazda MAZDA3