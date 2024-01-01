$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AUTO
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6746
- Mileage 84,445 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT HISTORY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT
A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,
$1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,
$250 DEDUCTIBLE,
$39 ACTIVATION FEE
***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***
Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
