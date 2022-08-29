$54,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-7100
2018 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE/AUTOPILOT
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9148684
- Stock #: 5898
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8JF022787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5898
- Mileage 100,738 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***
We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
BALANCE OF FACTORY DRIVETRAIN AND BATTERY WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 26, 2026 OR 190000KM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oakville Autos
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.