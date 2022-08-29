2018 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 7 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9148684

9148684 Stock #: 5898

5898 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8JF022787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 5898

Mileage 100,738 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LONG RANGE/AUTOPILOT Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.