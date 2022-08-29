Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

100,738 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

LONG RANGE/AUTOPILOT

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

100,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148684
  • Stock #: 5898
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8JF022787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5898
  • Mileage 100,738 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

BALANCE OF FACTORY DRIVETRAIN AND BATTERY WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 26, 2026 OR 190000KM

Vehicle Features

LONG RANGE/AUTOPILOT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

