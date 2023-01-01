$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TOYOTA corolla 2018
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LOW KMS, NO ACCIDENT
New arrival, 2018 Toyota corolla Le is equipped with a 1.8L 4-Cyliner automatic transmission. Options include, Heated Vinyl/Cloth seats, Bluetooth, Power windows/locks/mirrors, Rear camera. CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2018 Toyota Corolla