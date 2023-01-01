Menu
TOYOTA corolla 2018
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LOW KMS, NO ACCIDENT New arrival, 2018 Toyota corolla Le is equipped with a 1.8L 4-Cyliner automatic transmission. Options include, Heated Vinyl/Cloth seats, Bluetooth, Power windows/locks/mirrors, Rear camera. CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

94,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LOW KMS, NO ACCIDENT
New arrival, 2018 Toyota corolla Le is equipped with a 1.8L 4-Cyliner automatic transmission. Options include, Heated Vinyl/Cloth seats, Bluetooth, Power windows/locks/mirrors, Rear camera. CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

