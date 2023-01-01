Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

38,464 KM

Details Features

$23,288

+ tax & licensing
$23,288

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE SUPER LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE SUPER LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,288

+ taxes & licensing

38,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585577
  • Stock #: P7271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7271
  • Mileage 38,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-XXXX

866-608-5503

