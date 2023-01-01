$23,288+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,288
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE SUPER LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,288
+ taxes & licensing
38,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9585577
- Stock #: P7271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P7271
- Mileage 38,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4