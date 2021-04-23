Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ducati Scrambler

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
2019 Ducati Scrambler

2019 Ducati Scrambler

1100

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ducati Scrambler

1100

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7001966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by the hottest edition of the legendary Ducati air-cooled SOHC 1100 V-twin, now rated at a claimed 86 hp at 7,500 rpm. A 98.0mm-bore by 71.5mm-stroke engine features a very mild cam overlap of only 16 degrees in order for minimum emissions of hydrocarbons while delivering a very smooth and generous torque curve peaking at a claimed 66 pound-feet at a mere 4,750 rpm. This also comes from an 11.0:1 compression ratio, not too shabby for an air-cooled engine. In addition the unit is fed by a single, 55-millimeter throttle body with individual, sub-butterfly injectors, and the Y-shaped inlet manifold features generous runners that add extra fluidity to the torque delivery curve.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2021 Ducati SuperSpo...
 0 KM
$18,695 + tax & lic
2019 Ducati Panigale...
 2,800 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ducati Monster ...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-0838

Alternate Numbers
905-575-0490
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory