2019 Ducati Scrambler

Powered by the hottest edition of the legendary Ducati air-cooled SOHC 1100 V-twin, now rated at a claimed 86 hp at 7,500 rpm. A 98.0mm-bore by 71.5mm-stroke engine features a very mild cam overlap of only 16 degrees in order for minimum emissions of hydrocarbons while delivering a very smooth and generous torque curve peaking at a claimed 66 pound-feet at a mere 4,750 rpm. This also comes from an 11.0:1 compression ratio, not too shabby for an air-cooled engine. In addition the unit is fed by a single, 55-millimeter throttle body with individual, sub-butterfly injectors, and the Y-shaped inlet manifold features generous runners that add extra fluidity to the torque delivery curve.
