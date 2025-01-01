2019 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD ONLY $699+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p>

2019 Ford Edge

107,708 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

AUTO NO ACCIDENT NAVI REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12445741

2019 Ford Edge

AUTO NO ACCIDENT NAVI REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1745507775
  2. 1745507775
  3. 1745507777
  4. 1745507775
  5. 1745507775
  6. 1745507775
  7. 1745507776
  8. 1745507775
  9. 1745507775
  10. 1745507777
  11. 1745507776
  12. 1745507776
  13. 1745507777
  14. 1745507775
  15. 1745507775
  16. 1745507775
  17. 1745507777
  18. 1745507776
  19. 1745507776
  20. 1745507775
  21. 1745507777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,708KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J90KBC28939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,708 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $699+TAX

 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 7 PASSS NAVI AWD PANORAMUC SUNROOF BLINDSPOT B-CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 7 PASSS NAVI AWD PANORAMUC SUNROOF BLINDSPOT B-CAM 0 $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang AUTO CONV NAVIGATION LEATHER REMOTE START !SAFETY! for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Mustang AUTO CONV NAVIGATION LEATHER REMOTE START !SAFETY! 140,166 KM $21,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class CABRIOLET NAVI LEATHER NO ACCIDENT B-SPOT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class CABRIOLET NAVI LEATHER NO ACCIDENT B-SPOT 150,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Ford Edge