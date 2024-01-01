$38,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$38,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,389 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! OFF LEASE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVGATION - REMOTE START - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ELS SOUND SYSTEM - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
