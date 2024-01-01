Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! OFF LEASE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVGATION - REMOTE START - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ELS SOUND SYSTEM - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!!</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Acura-MDX-2020-id10628757.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Acura-MDX-2020-id10628757.html</a>

2020 Acura MDX

38,389 KM

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

38,389KM
Used
VIN 5J8YD4H61LL800088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,389 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! OFF LEASE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVGATION - REMOTE START - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ELS SOUND SYSTEM - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - PUSH BUTTON START MUCH MORE!!


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Acura-MDX-2020-id10628757.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $40

2020 Acura MDX