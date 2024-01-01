Menu
ACCIDENT-FREE | ONTARIO VEHICLE | 2020 M8 COMPETITION GRAN COUPE | FROZEN BLACK ORIGINAL PAINT | 4.4L TWIN TURBO V8 | M-COMPETITION PACKAGE | M-SPORTS SEATS | M-SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | M-SPORT EXHAUST | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR/ROOF | MEMORY HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | BMW DISPLAY KEY | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING ASSIST | PARKING ASSISTANCE PLUS | LOADED M8 COMPETITON | BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | BLUETOOTH | INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTNING | BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $112584 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NscWfBPtzaUueV0FEYk6Wi3rwvboIf7Z

2020 BMW M8

64,342 KM

Details Description Features

$112,584

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW M8

Competition Gran Coupe | FROZEN BLACK PAINT | LOADED!

2020 BMW M8

Competition Gran Coupe | FROZEN BLACK PAINT | LOADED!

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$112,584

+ taxes & licensing

64,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBSGV0C02LCE36830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,342 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE | ONTARIO VEHICLE | 2020 M8 COMPETITION GRAN COUPE | FROZEN BLACK ORIGINAL PAINT | 4.4L TWIN TURBO V8 | M-COMPETITION PACKAGE | M-SPORTS SEATS | M-SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | M-SPORT EXHAUST | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR/ROOF | MEMORY HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | BMW DISPLAY KEY | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING ASSIST | PARKING ASSISTANCE PLUS | LOADED M8 COMPETITON | BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | BLUETOOTH | INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTNING | BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $112584 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NscWfBPtzaUueV0FEYk6Wi3rwvboIf7Z

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

