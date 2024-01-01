Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - REMOTE START - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - POWER WINDOWS - BACK UP CAMERA - AUTOMATIC - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id10565792.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id10565792.html</a>

2020 Honda Civic

75,000 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Sedan Sport CVT | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

75,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F81LH024626

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - REMOTE START - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - POWER WINDOWS - BACK UP CAMERA - AUTOMATIC - ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id10565792.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $26

