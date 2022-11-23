Menu
2020 Lincoln MKZ

41,725 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Lincoln MKZ

2020 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid Reserve

2020 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367033
  • Stock #: 2G053A
  • VIN: 3LN6L5LU2LR611810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2G053A
  • Mileage 41,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

