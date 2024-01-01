Menu
Account
Sign In
Great condition, safetied 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 equipped with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 600A equipment group, heavy-duty trailer tow package, navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, remote vehicle start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, B&O sound system, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, and much more.Exterior: Star WhiteInterior: Black LeatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our clients loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

2021 Ford Expedition

70,011 KM

Details Description Features

$66,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,011KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK1MTXMEA31494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L03453
  • Mileage 70,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition, safetied 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 equipped with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 600A equipment group, heavy-duty trailer tow package, navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, remote vehicle start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, B&O sound system, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, and much more.Exterior: Star WhiteInterior: Black LeatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL 75,464 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 112,619 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4,889 KM $86,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition