$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8R08M5551606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 5,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
