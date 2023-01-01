Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

56,563 KM

Details Description Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

AUTO,4x4 Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 5 PASSENG

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

AUTO,4x4 Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 5 PASSENG

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1690640645
  2. 1690640646
  3. 1690640646
  4. 1690640646
  5. 1690640646
  6. 1690640646
  7. 1690640646
  8. 1690640646
  9. 1690640646
  10. 1690640646
  11. 1690640646
  12. 1690640646
  13. 1690640646
  14. 1690640646
  15. 1690640646
  16. 1690640646
  17. 1690640646
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243584
  • Stock #: 3419
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG0MS581303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,563 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 AUTO,4x4 Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 5 PASSENGERS,LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, TOW,

 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OdGnk3VJ%2FDsjluH3cOqckVi9U7VhPp1g

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION BLUE  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 53,002 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul AUTO E...
 142,835 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra A...
 74,543 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory