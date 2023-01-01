2021 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 5 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10243584

10243584 Stock #: 3419

3419 VIN: 1C6RR7FG0MS581303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,563 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.