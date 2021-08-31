2022 Ducati Monster

+ taxes & licensing
New 2022 Monster Plus in Aviator Grey Get it now at Peninsula Import Ducati Oakville.
Lightweight: the Superbike-derived frame with aluminum front frame helps to keep the weight down to just 166 kg dry.
And lightness is a key ingredient for an easy, maneuverable, fast and above all fun bike.
DISPLACEMENT937 cc (57 cu in)POWER111 hp (82 kW) @ 9,250 rpmTORQUE9.5 kgm (93 Nm, 69 lb ft) @ 6,500 rpmDRY WEIGHT166 kg (366 lb)SEAT HEIGHT820 mm (32.3 in)
800 mm (31.5 in) (accessory low seat)
775 mm (30.5 in) (accessory low seat + low suspension kit)STANDARD EQUIPMENTDucati Quick Shift, Ducati Power Launch, 4.3" TFT colour display, Full LED headlight and lighting system, USB power socket.VALVE CLEARANCE CHECK30,000 km (18,000 miles)
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9