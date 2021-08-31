Menu
2022 Ducati Monster

0 KM

Details

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Used
  • Listing ID: 7659361
  • VIN: zdmmamdt2nb004299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New 2022 Monster Plus in Aviator Grey  Get it now at Peninsula Import Ducati Oakville.

Lightweight: the Superbike-derived frame with aluminum front frame helps to keep the weight down to just 166 kg dry.

And lightness is a key ingredient for an easy, maneuverable, fast and above all fun bike.

DISPLACEMENT937 cc (57 cu in)POWER111 hp (82 kW) @ 9,250 rpmTORQUE9.5 kgm (93 Nm, 69 lb ft) @ 6,500 rpmDRY WEIGHT166 kg (366 lb)SEAT HEIGHT820 mm (32.3 in)
800 mm (31.5 in) (accessory low seat)
775 mm (30.5 in) (accessory low seat + low suspension kit)STANDARD EQUIPMENTDucati Quick Shift, Ducati Power Launch, 4.3" TFT colour display, Full LED headlight and lighting system, USB power socket.VALVE CLEARANCE CHECK30,000 km (18,000 miles)

 

