Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

18,956 KM

Details Features

$40,954

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11082452
  2. 11082452
  3. 11082452
  4. 11082452
  5. 11082452
  6. 11082452
  7. 11082452
  8. 11082452
  9. 11082452
  10. 11082452
  11. 11082452
  12. 11082452
Contact Seller

$40,954

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C67NRD50865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 18,956 KM $40,954 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 81,215 KM $20,010 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A5 45 Komfort for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Audi A5 45 Komfort 18,657 KM $47,510 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,954

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport