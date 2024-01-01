Menu
2022 Ford Escape

43,670 KM

Details Features

$29,110

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$29,110

+ taxes & licensing

43,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G67NUB17179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # P6827X
  • Mileage 43,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$29,110

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Ford Escape