2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
LARIAT EXT RANGE BATTERY, 511A PKG, LOADED
Location
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
15,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9891062
- Stock #: 1-23-084
- VIN: 1FT6W1EV1NWG09279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,400 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY + THE $18,000 511A EQUIPMENT PACKAGE MAKES FOR A FULLY LOADED LARIAT including several options missing from 2023's due to the chip shortage such as heated steering wheel, heated seats and onboard scales!! Finished in Atlas Blue with a Black and Grey Leather Interior to match.
Equipped with the following options:
- Single Speed Transmission
- Dual Motor
- Extended Range Battery (131 kWh) for approximately 483 km
- 420 kW output (up from the Standard Range Battery's 318 kW output)
- 19.2 kW Onboard Charger (up from 11.3 kW of Standard Range)
- Peak Torque of 1,050 Nm
- Max Towing Capability of up to 10,000 lbs. (with equipped TOW TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE)
- Heated Seats front and rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Onboard Scale!!
Equipment Group 511A:
- Lariat BEV Series
- Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0
- Partitioned Fold-Flat Storage
- Tow Technology Package
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Integrated Trailer Brake Control
Exterior:
-Boxlink Cargo Management System
- Front Trunk
- LED Projector Headlamps
- Dual Heated Folding Mirrors with Memory and Signals
- Power Sliding Rear Window with Defrost and Privacy Tint
- Tailgate Step
- Bedliner Spray-in
- 20-Inch Dark Grey Alloy Wheels
Interior:
- 12-Inch Productivity Screen
- Ambient Lighting
- Bang and Olufsen Audio System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Dual Zone Electronic A/C
- Intelligent Access with Push Start
Safety:
- 360-Degree Camera
- Lane Keeping System
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
- Rear View Camera
- Reverse Brake Assist and Sensing System
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km). Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) . Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4