2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,735 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Forward Collision Avoid. Assist (FCA) ? Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ? Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist ? Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist ? Sofino Leather Seats ? Heated Steering Wheel ? Sliding Center Armrest ? Rear Center Armrest Cup Holder ? Leather S/W and Gear Shift Knob ? LED Rear Taillights ? Satin Finish Beltline ? Chrome Coated Grille ? FR Solar Glass ? Sunroof ? Smart Key & Push Button Start ? Remote Car Starter ? Auto Temp Control Climate (Single) ? USB Charging Port ? 3.5 ? TFT Cluster ? 12V Power Outlet ? USB charger and media input port MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
