Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Forward Collision Avoid. Assist (FCA) ? Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ? Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist ? Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist ? Sofino Leather Seats ? Heated Steering Wheel ? Sliding Center Armrest ? Rear Center Armrest Cup Holder ? Leather S/W and Gear Shift Knob ? LED Rear Taillights ? Satin Finish Beltline ? Chrome Coated Grille ? FR Solar Glass ? Sunroof ? Smart Key & Push Button Start ? Remote Car Starter ? Auto Temp Control Climate (Single) ? USB Charging Port ? 3.5 ? TFT Cluster ? 12V Power Outlet ? USB charger and media input port MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2022-id10565793.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2022-id10565793.html</a>

2022 Kia Seltos

28,735 KM

Details Description Features

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,735KM
Used
VIN KNDETCA2XN7341547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,735 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! OFF LEASE!! KEY FEATURES: ? Forward Collision Avoid. Assist (FCA) ? Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ? Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ? Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist ? Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist ? Sofino Leather Seats ? Heated Steering Wheel ? Sliding Center Armrest ? Rear Center Armrest Cup Holder ? Leather S/W and Gear Shift Knob ? LED Rear Taillights ? Satin Finish Beltline ? Chrome Coated Grille ? FR Solar Glass ? Sunroof ? Smart Key & Push Button Start ? Remote Car Starter ? Auto Temp Control Climate (Single) ? USB Charging Port ? 3.5 ? TFT Cluster ? 12V Power Outlet ? USB charger and media input port MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2022-id10565793.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $34

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT | ROOF | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS 75,000 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | LOW KMS 28,735 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio5 LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Kia Rio5 LX+ Auto | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C | LOW KM 5,316 KM $19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos