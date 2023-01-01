2022 Tesla Model 3

$49,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 5 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10030899

10030899 Stock #: 1-23-116

1-23-116 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF155016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,546 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.