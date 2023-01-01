Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Corolla

37,854 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE Hatchback 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE Hatchback 6M

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 10004012
  2. 10004012
  3. 10004012
  4. 10004012
  5. 10004012
  6. 10004012
  7. 10004012
  8. 10004012
  9. 10004012
  10. 10004012
  11. 10004012
  12. 10004012
  13. 10004012
  14. 10004012
  15. 10004012
  16. 10004012
  17. 10004012
  18. 10004012
  19. 10004012
  20. 10004012
  21. 10004012
  22. 10004012
  23. 10004012
  24. 10004012
  25. 10004012
  26. 10004012
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004012
  • Stock #: 277
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBEXNP099968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277
  • Mileage 37,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,
Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)
Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.
FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,854 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 160,530 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Levant...
 32,875 KM
$64,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory