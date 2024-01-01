Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Acura RDX

15,574 KM

Details Features

$52,011.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite A-Spec

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11171035
  2. 11171035
  3. 11171035
  4. 11171035
  5. 11171035
  6. 11171035
  7. 11171035
  8. 11171035
  9. 11171035
  10. 11171035
  11. 11171035
  12. 11171035
Contact Seller

$52,011.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H84PL804421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3G009B
  • Mileage 15,574 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Fusion Titanium 97,377 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4wd | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4wd | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! 77,975 KM $20,011.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | 4wd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | 4wd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist!! 65,574 KM $27,912.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,011.50

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Acura RDX