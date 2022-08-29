Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ducati DesertX

1 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
2023 Ducati DesertX

2023 Ducati DesertX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ducati DesertX

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220369
  • Stock #: fdff45
  • VIN: zdmxandt9pb003124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Enduro / Motocross
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Exploration. Fun. Performance. And a great desire to take and leave towards the horizon. The identity of this bike leaves no room for doubt: just looking at it, it brings you into the atmosphere of Dakar racing.

DesertX is the first modern Ducati with 21 "front wheel and 18" rear, long stroke suspension and a new frame designed specifically for the off-road experience. 

Certified with Factory Warranty and Roadside AssistanceGurrent Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside AssistanceFinancing available Trades Considered Cars , Bikes, SUV.....Will ship anywhere.....sales@peninsulaimports.com www.peninsulaimports.com 905 847 0838Call to set up an appointment today.9-5 MON to SAT PENINSULA IMPORTS DUCATI OAKVILLE 2412 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE ONTARIOL6L 5M9Will ship to your out of province cottage or office $300 most centres across Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2021 Ducati XDiavel ...
 3,554 KM
$31,695 + tax & lic
2021 BMW R1250GS 40t...
 585 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 75,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-0838

Alternate Numbers
905-575-0490
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory