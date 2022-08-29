$CALL+ tax & licensing
905-847-0838
2023 Ducati DesertX
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9220369
- Stock #: fdff45
- VIN: zdmxandt9pb003124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Enduro / Motocross
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Exploration. Fun. Performance. And a great desire to take and leave towards the horizon. The identity of this bike leaves no room for doubt: just looking at it, it brings you into the atmosphere of Dakar racing.
DesertX is the first modern Ducati with 21 "front wheel and 18" rear, long stroke suspension and a new frame designed specifically for the off-road experience.
Certified with Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance. Current Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance. Financing available. Trades Considered Cars, Bikes, SUV. Will ship anywhere.
