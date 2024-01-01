Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

5,617 KM

Details Features

$58,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium | Ext Battery | Mustang Nite Pony Pkg!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium | Ext Battery | Mustang Nite Pony Pkg!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11320621
  2. 11320621
  3. 11320621
  4. 11320621
  5. 11320621
  6. 11320621
  7. 11320621
  8. 11320621
  9. 11320621
  10. 11320621
  11. 11320621
  12. 11320621
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,944

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU6PMA92260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4S030A
  • Mileage 5,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 301A | TREMOR PKG. | TOW PKG. for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 301A | TREMOR PKG. | TOW PKG. 64,584 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 65,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,944

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E