$58,944+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium | Ext Battery | Mustang Nite Pony Pkg!!
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
5,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU6PMA92260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4S030A
- Mileage 5,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E