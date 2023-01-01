$16,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2023 ZERO FX
ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$16,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9481692
- Stock #: 3-22-013
- VIN: 538XXDZ4XPCC24385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3-22-013
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Jet Black comes configured with the following options:
- 100% electric powertrain
- Range up to 146km
- Clutchless Direct Drive
- Belt Drive
- Peak Torque: 78 ft/lb
- Peak Power: 46 hp
- Curb weight: 289 lbs
- High Performance Pirelli Scorpion MT-90 Tires
- Bosch Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)
- On-Board Charger 650 W
TUNED IN TO YOUR RIDE
- Zero Motorcycles App
- Interchangeable Performance Profiles (Eco, Sport and Performance)
BATTERY
- ZF 7.2 kWh Battery
- Maximizes Range
- Long Term Storage Mode to Optimize Battery state and Health
MOTOR
- Air-Cooled Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM)
- Regenerative Breaking
- No Routine Maintenance Necessary
FACE AND DASH
- Full-Colour 5" TFT Dash
- Projects Speed, Charge, Power Output, Riding Profiles and More
- Sync with your Smartphone
- Twin Projector Beam Headlamps
- Integrated Fly Screen
This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market.
Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.