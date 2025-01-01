$188,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat SHELBY
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat SHELBY
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$188,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW5L5XRFB64959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # D4F1055
- Mileage 72 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 400W Cab & Bed Outlets, 6''' Extended Chrome Running Boards, Console Worksurface, Equipment Group 502A High, Heads-Up Display, Mobile Office Package, Partitioned Lockable Rear Storage, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Wireless Charging.
Black 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Shelby Shelby 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 400W Cab & Bed Outlets, 6''' Extended Chrome Running Boards, Console Worksurface, Equipment Group 502A High, Heads-Up Display, Mobile Office Package, Partitioned Lockable Rear Storage, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Wireless Charging.
Black 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Shelby Shelby 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2015 Nissan Rogue SV POWER MOONROOF | ALLOY WHEELS 130,873 KM $10,899 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape HEATED SEATS | REAR PARKING CAMERA 167,015 KM $8,249 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressiv S LINE SPORT PKG 63,831 KM $27,744 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$188,950
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2024 Ford F-150