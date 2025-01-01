Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>4WD, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 400W Cab & Bed Outlets, 6 Extended Chrome Running Boards, Console Worksurface, Equipment Group 502A High, Heads-Up Display, Mobile Office Package, Partitioned Lockable Rear Storage, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Wireless Charging.<br><br>Black 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Shelby Shelby 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Ford F-150

72 KM

Details

$188,950

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150

Lariat SHELBY

12121737

2024 Ford F-150

Lariat SHELBY

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$188,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L5XRFB64959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D4F1055
  • Mileage 72 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 400W Cab & Bed Outlets, 6''' Extended Chrome Running Boards, Console Worksurface, Equipment Group 502A High, Heads-Up Display, Mobile Office Package, Partitioned Lockable Rear Storage, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Wireless Charging.

Black 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Shelby Shelby 4D SuperCrew 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
