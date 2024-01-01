Menu
EX IVT

2024 Kia Forte

5,227 KM

$24,488

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Forte

EX

2024 Kia Forte

EX

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,227KM
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE736327

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,227 KM

EX IVT

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

rear air

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646

2024 Kia Forte