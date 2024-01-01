Menu
<h1>2017 AUDI Q3 PRESTIGE S - LINE QUATTRO</h1><div>*** NEW ARRIVAL *** BOSE SOUND SYSTEM *** *** S - LINE *** 19 INCH WHEELS *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** ECONOMICAL 4 CYL ENGINE *** LED HEADLIGHTS *** KEYLESS ENTRY/ PUSH TO START *** POWER TAILGATE *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** AND MORE *** ONLY $17987 *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</div><div><br /></div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div><div>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</div>

153,150 KM

Details

2.0T Technik S- LINE

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

153,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1GCCFS2HR002172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20378
  • Mileage 153,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

