2017 Ford F-150
XL *** STX *** 5.0 L ***
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$15,987
+ taxes & licensing
305,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CF2HFB25565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20358
- Mileage 305,150 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD F150 SUPER CAB 5.0L V8 STX*** JUST IN *** 5.0L V8 *** AUTO *** A/C *** FOG LIGHTS *** ALUMINUM WHEELS *** STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE *** AM/FM *** BUCKET SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE *** ONLY 15987 *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4X2
10 Speed Automatic
Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
905-590-XXXX(click to show)
