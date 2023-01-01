Menu
2018 Ford Expedition

132,100 KM

Details Description Features

$47,987

+ tax & licensing
$47,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

2018 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$47,987

+ taxes & licensing

132,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9451048
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT1JEA35438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,100 KM

Vehicle Description


3.5L Expedition Limited!


Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

