2019 Audi A7

94,956 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
55 Progressiv

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

94,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9451045
  • VIN: WAUT2AF26KN071860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,956 KM

Vehicle Description


3.0L A7 Progressive S-Line!


Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

