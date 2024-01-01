Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2019 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SPORTWAGEN</h1><div>*** JUST IN *** 1.8L 4 CYL ENG *** AUTOMATIC *** A/C *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER WINDOWS *** POWER LOCKS *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** TILT STEERING *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *** PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** BLUETOOTH ***REVERSE CAMERA ***ONLY $20987 ***</div><div><br /></div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

103,250 KM

Details Description Features

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline COMFORTLINE DSG 4MOTION -ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline COMFORTLINE DSG 4MOTION -ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 10925198
  2. 10925198
  3. 10925198
  4. 10925198
  5. 10925198
  6. 10925198
  7. 10925198
  8. 10925198
  9. 10925198
  10. 10925198
  11. 10925198
  12. 10925198
  13. 10925198
  14. 10925198
  15. 10925198
Contact Seller

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AUXKM512907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SPORTWAGEN*** JUST IN *** 1.8L 4 CYL ENG *** AUTOMATIC *** A/C *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER WINDOWS *** POWER LOCKS *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** TILT STEERING *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *** PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** BLUETOOTH ***REVERSE CAMERA ***ONLY $20987 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2020 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5L AWD for sale in Orangeville, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5L AWD 78,650 KM $31,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline R - LINE for sale in Orangeville, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline R - LINE 93,250 KM $25,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line for sale in Orangeville, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line 62,300 KM $45,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf