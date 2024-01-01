$20,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline COMFORTLINE DSG 4MOTION -ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$20,987
+ taxes & licensing
103,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AUXKM512907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SPORTWAGEN*** JUST IN *** 1.8L 4 CYL ENG *** AUTOMATIC *** A/C *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER WINDOWS *** POWER LOCKS *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** TILT STEERING *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *** PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** BLUETOOTH ***REVERSE CAMERA ***ONLY $20987 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
2019 Volkswagen Golf