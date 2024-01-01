Menu
<h1>2020 MERCEDES-BENZ A 220 4MATIC</h1><div>*** JUST IN *** POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** PUSH TO START *** ANDROID AND APPLE CARPLAY *** ALUM WHEELS *** MOONROOF *** LOW KMS *** AND MORE *** ONLY $30987 *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</div><div><br /></div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div>

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20399
  • Mileage 43,600 KM

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ A 220 4MATIC*** JUST IN *** POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** PUSH TO START *** ANDROID AND APPLE CARPLAY *** ALUM WHEELS *** MOONROOF *** LOW KMS *** AND MORE *** ONLY $30987 *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

