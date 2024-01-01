Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2021 RAM PROMASTER 2500</h1><div>*** READY TO WORK *** JUST IN *** AUTO *** A/C *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** AM/FM/CD *** AND MORE *** ONLY $42987 *** </div><div><br /></div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div>

2021 RAM 2500

127,550 KM

Details Description Features

$42,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 10925195
  2. 10925195
  3. 10925195
  4. 10925195
  5. 10925195
  6. 10925195
  7. 10925195
  8. 10925195
  9. 10925195
  10. 10925195
  11. 10925195
  12. 10925195
  13. 10925195
  14. 10925195
  15. 10925195
Contact Seller

$42,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDG1ME532336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 20323
  • Mileage 127,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 RAM PROMASTER 2500*** READY TO WORK *** JUST IN *** AUTO *** A/C *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** AM/FM/CD *** AND MORE *** ONLY $42987 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline COMFORTLINE DSG 4MOTION -ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Orangeville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline COMFORTLINE DSG 4MOTION -ALL WHEEL DRIVE 103,250 KM $20,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF for sale in Orangeville, ON
2021 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF 127,550 KM $42,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5L AWD for sale in Orangeville, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5L AWD 78,650 KM $31,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 2500