$42,987+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$42,987
+ taxes & licensing
127,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDG1ME532336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 20323
- Mileage 127,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 RAM PROMASTER 2500*** READY TO WORK *** JUST IN *** AUTO *** A/C *** ABS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** SERVICED PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL *** AM/FM/CD *** AND MORE *** ONLY $42987 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
