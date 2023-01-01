$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
Lounge Loaded Certified Extended Warranty
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
144,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10110348
- Stock #: F512144
- VIN: 3C3CFFCR5CT378531
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # F512144
- Mileage 144,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Excellent Condition: This Fiat 500 Lounge has been lovingly maintained, resulting in a like-new appearance. It has been kept in a garage and regularly serviced, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.
Manual Transmission: Enthusiasts and drivers who appreciate a more engaging driving experience will relish the smooth-shifting manual transmission, providing full control and a spirited ride.
Low Mileage: With only 144,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Fiat 500 Lounge has plenty of life left. It has been primarily used for city commuting and short trips, guaranteeing a well-preserved engine.
Lounge Trim: The Lounge trim level offers a host of premium features, including a panoramic glass sunroof, luxurious leatherette seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system.
Fuel Efficiency: The Fiat 500 is known for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend getaways, ensuring you save money at the pump without compromising on performance.
Safety: This Fiat 500 is equipped with essential safety features, including anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, multiple airbags, and a robust chassis, providing peace of mind on the road.
If you're seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-maintained compact car, this 2012 Fiat 500 Lounge is the one for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the joy of driving a mint condition Fiat 500 Lounge!
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
