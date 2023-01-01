$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2013 Ford Flex
2013 Ford Flex
Limited AWD LOADED ONE OWNER EXTENDED WARRANTY
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
235,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082520
- Stock #: FF13235
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT0DBD30855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 235,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Features and Specifications:
Navigation, backup camera, back and front parking sensors, collision avoidance system, auto parking, four sunroofs, remote start, power tailgate, two tone leather seats, power seats with memory, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, power folding rear seats, push to Start/Stop, two sets of keys, remote keyless entry, bluetooth, cruise control, four zone climate control, fog lights, 20inch wheels, towing hitch and more.
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months warranty included
This Ford Flex Limited is equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, delivering impressive performance while maintaining fuel efficiency.
With its available all-wheel-drive system, this Ford Flex Limited ensures enhanced traction and stability, making it suitable for various weather and road conditions
The Flex Limited boasts a comfortable and roomy interior, with three rows of seating that can accommodate up to seven passengers. The luxurious leather upholstery provides a touch of elegance and durability.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0mG7e8_zxM
This one owner 2013 Ford Flex Limited has been meticulously maintained and comes with a complete service history. It is in excellent condition, both mechanically and cosmetically, reflecting the care taken by the previous owner.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UEzFVbKNim5iyhz8MkP27/NZ/4Kr9AB/
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, versatile, and stylish SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the exceptional features and performance of this one owner used 2013 Ford Flex Limited.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1