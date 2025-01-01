$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX Certified Well Maintained Reliable Gas Saver
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,400KM
VIN 2HGFB2F44DH032446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 175,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and very reliable car
Only 175k kms - Carfax Verified
Comes Safety Certified
Has Bluetooth, heated seats, AC, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims, hood deflector and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta3cUplzoZ4
Has 175k kms and had two owners
2013 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mMEeJornQU0gbgLqJJBEI3i6N2D4nj+D
Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
