Menu
Account
Sign In
Super clean and very reliable car <br/> Only 175k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Has Bluetooth, heated seats, AC, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims, hood deflector and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta3cUplzoZ4 <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 175k kms and had two owners <br/> 2013 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025 <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mMEeJornQU0gbgLqJJBEI3i6N2D4nj+D <br/> <br/> <br/> Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2013 Honda Civic

175,400 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Civic

LX Certified Well Maintained Reliable Gas Saver

Watch This Vehicle
12711894

2013 Honda Civic

LX Certified Well Maintained Reliable Gas Saver

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12711894
  2. 12711894
  3. 12711894
  4. 12711894
  5. 12711894
  6. 12711894
  7. 12711894
  8. 12711894
  9. 12711894
  10. 12711894
  11. 12711894
  12. 12711894
  13. 12711894
  14. 12711894
  15. 12711894
  16. 12711894
  17. 12711894
  18. 12711894
  19. 12711894
  20. 12711894
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,400KM
VIN 2HGFB2F44DH032446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and very reliable car
Only 175k kms - Carfax Verified


Comes Safety Certified


Has Bluetooth, heated seats, AC, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims, hood deflector and much more.


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta3cUplzoZ4


Has 175k kms and had two owners
2013 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mMEeJornQU0gbgLqJJBEI3i6N2D4nj+D


Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Loaded Certified Low KMS No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Loaded Certified Low KMS No Accidents 129,100 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified No Accidents Low Kms for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Certified No Accidents Low Kms 178,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry SE Loaded Certified Oil Sprayed Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2014 Toyota Camry SE Loaded Certified Oil Sprayed Well Maintained 201,100 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2013 Honda Civic