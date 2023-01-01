$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Fiat 500
2dr HB Pop, LOW KM'S
2014 Fiat 500
2dr HB Pop, LOW KM'S
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,315KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C3CFFAR0ET203240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,315 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cute & compact low kilometer fuel efficient 5 speed manual - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Optional Sport driving mode
ESC
AM/FM CD stereo
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Tilt steering
Financing and extended warranties available
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
2018 Ford Flex SEL AWD,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,7 PASS,NAVI,V6,R/V CAM 58,521 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S, H/SEATS 99,664 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD, REMOTE START, R/CAM, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS 136,974 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2014 Fiat 500