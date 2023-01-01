Menu
<p>Cute & compact low kilometer fuel efficient 5 speed manual - Sold certified and available now.</p><p> </p><p>High Value Features:</p><p> </p><p>Low KMs</p><p>Optional Sport driving mode</p><p>ESC</p><p>AM/FM CD stereo</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Tilt steering</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available</p>

2014 Fiat 500

47,315 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Fiat 500

2dr HB Pop, LOW KM'S

2014 Fiat 500

2dr HB Pop, LOW KM'S

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,315KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C3CFFAR0ET203240

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Cute & compact low kilometer fuel efficient 5 speed manual - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Optional Sport driving mode

ESC

AM/FM CD stereo

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Tilt steering

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2014 Fiat 500