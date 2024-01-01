Menu
White 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4D SuperCrew 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Ford F-150

107,822 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,822KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP7FFB17385

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R1142648A
  • Mileage 107,822 KM

Recent Arrival!


White 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4D SuperCrew 4WD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150’s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2015 Ford F-150