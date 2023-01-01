Menu
2015 Kia Soul

93,997 KM

Details

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO,LOW KMS,R/V CAM,H/SEATS

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO,LOW KMS,R/V CAM,H/SEATS

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,997KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: KNDJP3A52F7769109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish low kilometer accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value features:

 

Low KM's

Optional Eco & Sport driving modes

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power folding mirrors

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights 

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
