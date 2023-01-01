$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2015 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto EX+ ECO,LOW KMS,R/V CAM,H/SEATS
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,997KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10524177
- VIN: KNDJP3A52F7769109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish low kilometer accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value features:
Low KM's
Optional Eco & Sport driving modes
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power folding mirrors
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
