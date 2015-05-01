Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volvo V60

126,247 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

2015.5 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E FWD, ECO, PWR S/ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volvo V60

2015.5 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E FWD, ECO, PWR S/ROOF

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,247KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394216
  • VIN: YV140MEJ6F1230178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Eco

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power seats

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2015 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 115,582 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal 4dr...
 57,615 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impal...
 117,360 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory