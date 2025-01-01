Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Certified 4x4 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 6.5ft Box
$29,995 + taxes & licensing

Well maintained truck with rare combination of crew cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 and factory towing package

Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge

Features include power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, running boards, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.

Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huJMRDRKF3A

Has 157k kms - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ryyb136dWfM4DjRM5NUvi958T5YOKsmb

Gorgeous color combination: beautiful black exterior on black clean interior.

Available extended warranty up to 48 months

Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
www.autorepublic.ca

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

157,600 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Certified 4x4 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 6.5ft Box

Watch This Vehicle
13195610

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Certified 4x4 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 6.5ft Box

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,600KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG166968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GS17157
  • Mileage 157,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained truck with rare combination of crew cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 and factory towing package


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Features include power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, running boards, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huJMRDRKF3A


Has 157k kms - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ryyb136dWfM4DjRM5NUvi958T5YOKsmb


Gorgeous color combination: beautiful black exterior on black clean interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

2017 GMC Sierra 1500