$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Certified 4x4 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 6.5ft Box
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Certified 4x4 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 6.5ft Box
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,600KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG166968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # GS17157
- Mileage 157,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained truck with rare combination of crew cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 and factory towing package
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Features include power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, running boards, hard trifold tonneau cover and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huJMRDRKF3A
Has 157k kms - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ryyb136dWfM4DjRM5NUvi958T5YOKsmb
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful black exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
$29,995
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 GMC Sierra 1500