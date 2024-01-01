Menu
Account
Sign In
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2017 GMC Terrain

80,001 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11224709
  2. 11224709
  3. 11224709
  4. 11224709
  5. 11224709
  6. 11224709
  7. 11224709
  8. 11224709
  9. 11224709
  10. 11224709
  11. 11224709
  12. 11224709
  13. 11224709
  14. 11224709
  15. 11224709
  16. 11224709
  17. 11224709
  18. 11224709
  19. 11224709
  20. 11224709
  21. 11224709
  22. 11224709
  23. 11224709
  24. 11224709
  25. 11224709
  26. 11224709
  27. 11224709
  28. 11224709
  29. 11224709
  30. 11224709
  31. 11224709
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,001KM
Used
VIN 2GKFLTEK4H6222867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie 130,224 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 2WD for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 2WD 126,696 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr Denali | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr Denali | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 91,638 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain