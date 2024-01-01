$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD Certified 7 Seater Loaded Extended Wa
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD Certified 7 Seater Loaded Extended Wa
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,800KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM4HC624731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 125,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line AWD 7 seater SUV in mint condition
Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats with memory, heated and ventilated seats, beautiful panoramic sunroof, remote start, Bluetooth, Navigation, 360 camera, Blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, push to Start, AC with dual zone climate control, power tailgate, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, premium sound, AWD lock, hill descent control and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ID3me_Ryo
Has only 125800 kms - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9g6Mhi7eiGuhkjZ5Sgtt6mdsEfp7yhx7
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Has efficient and reliable 3.5L 6 cyl engine pushing lots of power to all four wheels.
Gorgeous color combination - shiny pearl white exterior on tan mint leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD Certified 7 Seater Loaded Extended Wa 125,800 KM $22,995
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 Nissan Pathfinder