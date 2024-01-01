$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Reg Cab 140.5" ST, 5.7L HEMI, 8' BOX
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 135,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Cab 8' box 4X4 5.7L Hemi accident free pick up - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
5.7L Hemi
8' Box
Tow/Haul mode
Alloys
Chrome bumpers
USB port
Satellite radio
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Cargo light
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
