Regular Cab 8 box 4X4 5.7L Hemi accident free pick up - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

4X4

5.7L Hemi

8 Box

Tow/Haul mode

Alloys

Chrome bumpers

USB port

Satellite radio

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Cargo light

Financing options and extended warranties available.

2017 RAM 1500

135,504 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Reg Cab 140.5" ST, 5.7L HEMI, 8' BOX

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Reg Cab 140.5" ST, 5.7L HEMI, 8' BOX

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,504KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT2HG552248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 135,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Cab 8' box 4X4 5.7L Hemi accident free pick up - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

4X4

5.7L Hemi

8' Box

Tow/Haul mode

Alloys

Chrome bumpers

USB port

Satellite radio

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Cargo light

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2017 RAM 1500