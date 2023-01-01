$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2018 Subaru Forester
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i CVT, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
129,016KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10435500
- VIN: JF2SJEBC6JH489244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,016 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value features:
AWD
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Power locks, winows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2