2018 Subaru Forester

129,016 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i CVT, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i CVT, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,016KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435500
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC6JH489244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value features:

 

AWD

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, winows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

 

 Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

