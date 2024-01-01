$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w-1LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GAN45-Silver Ice (
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Silver Ice 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4D Sedan FWD
CVT 1.5L DOHC
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
