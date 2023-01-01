Menu
<p>Beautiful fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p> </p><p>High Value Features:</p><p> </p><p>AWD</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Power tailgate</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2019 Ford Escape

136,974 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD, REMOTE START, R/CAM, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD, REMOTE START, R/CAM, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,974KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD3KUA82683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Remote start

Rear view camera

Power tailgate

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Ford Escape