$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD, REMOTE START, R/CAM, PWR T/GATE, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,974 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Rear view camera
Power tailgate
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
