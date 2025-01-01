Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sharp-looking Eclipse Cross, boasting a clean white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to turn heads on the streets of Canada. With just 129,650km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission combine to deliver a driving experience that is both engaging and economical, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.</p><p>This Eclipse Cross SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself enjoying those beautiful Canadian summers with the power sunroof open, letting the sun shine in. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the heated seats and heated steering wheel will keep you warm and cozy. The reliable 4-wheel drive system will provide confidence and control in various road conditions. And, of course, the rearview camera provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spots.</p><p>Heres a closer look at some of the standout features of this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE:</p><ul><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Soak up the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze, keeping you safe.</li><li><strong>Eco Mode:</strong> Drive efficiently and save on fuel costs.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE for yourself!</p>

129,650 KM

SE,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

SE,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JA4AT4AA5KZ602587

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sharp-looking Eclipse Cross, boasting a clean white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to turn heads on the streets of Canada. With just 129,650km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission combine to deliver a driving experience that is both engaging and economical, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.

This Eclipse Cross SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself enjoying those beautiful Canadian summers with the power sunroof open, letting the sun shine in. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the heated seats and heated steering wheel will keep you warm and cozy. The reliable 4-wheel drive system will provide confidence and control in various road conditions. And, of course, the rearview camera provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spots.

Here's a closer look at some of the standout features of this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE:

  • Power Sunroof: Soak up the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!
  • Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest Canadian days.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Rearview Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze, keeping you safe.
  • Eco Mode: Drive efficiently and save on fuel costs.

Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE for yourself!

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
