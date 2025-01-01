$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
SE,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sharp-looking Eclipse Cross, boasting a clean white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to turn heads on the streets of Canada. With just 129,650km on the odometer, this vehicle is just getting started, offering you years of reliable performance. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission combine to deliver a driving experience that is both engaging and economical, perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
This Eclipse Cross SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself enjoying those beautiful Canadian summers with the power sunroof open, letting the sun shine in. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, the heated seats and heated steering wheel will keep you warm and cozy. The reliable 4-wheel drive system will provide confidence and control in various road conditions. And, of course, the rearview camera provides added safety and peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spots.
Here's a closer look at some of the standout features of this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE:
- Power Sunroof: Soak up the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button!
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest Canadian days.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any road condition with confidence and control.
- Rearview Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze, keeping you safe.
- Eco Mode: Drive efficiently and save on fuel costs.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
